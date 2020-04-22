MG Motor India leverages music to bring community together during times of COVID-19

The music as well as the video was turned around in under a week as MG employees and dealer partners innovated & collaborated on the project via technology. MG India has further tied up with Big FM as Radio Partner for the song's release and amplification. Community being one of the key pillars of MG Motor India, the brand decided to utilize music as a platform since it connects everyone together. The song 'Raftaar Wahi Hogi' sends the underlying message of a ‘new tomorrow’ where India will stand together and help rebuild the nation once again.