MG Motor India leverages music to bring community together during times of COVID-19

In an effort to spread hope and solidarity during these unsure times, MG Motor India employees and dealer partners came together to create a ‘song of solidarity’. Titled ‘Raftaar Wahi Hogi’ - MG Motor India collaborated with Dr. Rahat Indori and Delhi-based Sufi Rock Band - Faridkot for the composition.
The music as well as the video was turned around in under a week as MG employees and dealer partners innovated & collaborated on the project via technology. MG India has further tied up with Big FM as Radio Partner for the song's release and amplification. Community being one of the key pillars of MG Motor India, the brand decided to utilize music as a platform since it connects everyone together. The song 'Raftaar Wahi Hogi' sends the underlying message of a ‘new tomorrow’ where India will stand together and help rebuild the nation once again.
Speaking about the song, Udit Malhotra, head – marketing, MG Motor India, said, “Raftaar Wahi Hogi – is a call for solidarity in these unsure times. As a community focused company, we banked upon a simple insight that music connects everyone since we believe as a 'collective' entity. Together, we can truly make a difference."
Dr. Rahat Indori, the man and mind behind the lyrics shared that his intent ‘was to communicate hope and a message that we all will get through these tough times.’
"We are quite excited about this composition for two reasons - One, we believe that the song has been produced for a great cause and noble intent by the brand and second, who would want to miss the opportunity to work with Dr Rahat Indori”, shared I P Singh, Lead Vocalist of Faridkot.
