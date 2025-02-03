MGID ranks among top SSPs in India, reports Pixalate Q4 2024

MGID, a global digital advertising platform, is ranked third among web SSPs in India, with a 5% market share in web traffic, according to Pixalate’s Q4 2024 SSP Market Share Report. It follows Google AdExchange and Magnite.

The Pixalate report evaluates programmatic advertising platforms based on billions of impressions while excluding Invalid Traffic (IVT) and ad fraud. It analysed over 350 web sellers and 250 mobile app sellers, highlighting MGID's position in India's digital advertising market.

MGID provides monetisation solutions through native advertising formats and advanced technology. It helps publishers in India drive engagement and revenue by connecting local content creators with global advertisers.

"We are incredibly proud to have established ourselves as a prominent player in the Indian market. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering comprehensive and effective solutions for our publisher partners. Achieving this level of market presence is not just a milestone; it is a reflection of our commitment to enhancing the digital advertising landscape in India," said Pankaj Sharma, CEO and director of MGID India.

MGID plans to expand in India by investing in advanced technologies to deliver measurable results for its partners, maintaining its role in digital advertising.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.