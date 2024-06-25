MGID signs exclusive three-year deal with Republic Media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This partnership aims to drive user engagement, audience development and monetisation across Republic Digital Group’s websites.
MGID, the global advertising platform, announced today a new partnership with Republic World (SARG Global Digital PL), the digital arm of Republic Digital. Through this deal, MGID is now embedded into all of Republic World’s digital properties in India, including Republic Bharat, Republic Kannada,Republic Bangla and Republic Biz.
Under the agreement, MGID will implement its AI-powered native advertising solutions across Republic World’s web properties to maximise user experience and engagement and increase traffic and monetisation. MGID’s high-quality offering will enable Republic World’s media brands to monetize traffic through non-intrusive and contextually relevant native ads while also increasing page views.
The partnership will also allow MGID advertisers to reach an estimated audience of 30 million monthly users across all of Republic World’s web properties, significantly expanding their ad campaigns' reach and impact. Along with this MGID is also partnering with the Republic business emerging tech award (RBETA) 2024 as AdTech partner.
Pankaj Sharma, CEO at MGID, commented on the deal: “MGID is excited about the new business opportunities this partnership will bring, as it marks a significant step towards strengthening our position in the Indian market. This alliance will enable us to expand our reach to high-quality audiences and provide advertisers with improved opportunities to enhance their reach. We created this platform to give publishers control, accuracy and protection when integrating native ads, enabling publishers to retain their brand integrity while engaging their audience. We look forward to a journey of innovation and success with Republic World’s Media.”
Tapan Sharma, COO at Republic World’s Media said: “We take immense pride in the diverse portfolio of brands encompassed within Republic World's Media, and the unparalleled quality of content we consistently deliver to our audiences. Emphasizing independent, thought-provoking journalism alongside a commitment to consumer experience and performance, it's imperative that our digital advertising partners align with these shared values — and MGID perfectly embodies all of these criteria.”
