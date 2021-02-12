Mia by Tanishq collaborates with VOOT Studio for a brand campaign celebrating love this Valentine’s Day

Speaking about the association with Tanishq, Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Voot Studio has been an effective partner for brands in their objective of driving the right message, reach and resonance through engaging and interesting brand solutions. Mia by Tanishq is a very progressive brand that breaks stereotypes through its inspiring product line and messaging. We are happy to partner with them in creating a captivating film for their latest launch that will strike the right chord with the right relevant audiences on Voot.”