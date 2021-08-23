MIB formally recognises NBF’s self-regulatory body

On receiving the one of its kind accreditation, the President of the NBF, Mr. Arnab Goswami said, “ I want to thank all the members of the Governing Body of the NBF who have worked with me towards making this happen. The media has a pivotal role in strengthening our democracy and taking it to even greater heights. Strengthening the framework of the self-regulation of the media is a big step in that direction. And that’s exactly what the NBF has been working round the clock towards. The NBF prides on its democratic structure and roots across the country. Different languages, dynamic formats and varied audiences, but what binds the NBF is our commitment in coming together to strengthen the media pillar of Indian democracy. We look forward to working with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to further strengthen self-regulation in our media.”