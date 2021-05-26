MICA and Results & Outcomes partner to build an Industry first - Advanced Digital Transformation Program (ADTP)

Tarun Katial, Investor and Founder in Media Tech and Edu Tech said, “The modern-day setting that we find ourselves in has only catalysed the pressing need to go digital. Today working professionals must upskill their knowledge and break new grounds using the new technology. With this course we are bringing a series of wide-ranging topics in a manner that is easy to understand and having them taught by some of the best professionals in the industry will keep them abreast of the latest happenings. Add to that, it is extremely important to impart as much practical knowledge, that prepares them for the real world. Together with MICA we have designed the ADTP to help such professionals learn about digital transformation and its applications in business. Unlike other courses, it provides a 360% learning process which will empower professionals to gain the required skill set by gaining practical industry knowledge from 100% seasoned faculty members/practitioners.”