MICA hosts roundtable on marketing strategies for women-led SMEs

MICA Ahmedabad hosted women leaders from the Indian Women Network (IWN) of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Gujarat, for a roundtable discussion on effective marketing and branding strategies for women-led SMEs. MICA dean Githa Heggde and faculty from the Strategic Marketing and Communication area shared perspectives and insights to support women entrepreneurs in building resilient brands.

Advertisment

MICA Dean Githa Heggde, and also the co-convenor of the Education panel of CII said, “Women-led SMEs are not just contributors to the economy but powerful drivers of innovation and change. By leveraging technology, storytelling, and consistent branding, we can empower these enterprises to build trust, authenticity, and long-lasting connections with their audiences. This roundtable discussion at MICA, in my opinion, is a powerful step towards enabling women entrepreneurs to thrive and prevail in the current competitive market by effective marketing and branding strategies.”

The discussion highlighted technology as a key tool and social media as essential for SMEs to reach wider audiences. It emphasised on quality and consistency in branding, along with storytelling focused on connections with consumers.

Speaking at the event, Yogita Ahuja, chairperson, IWN Gujarat, shared, “With the help of MICA, we aim to support our women members leading SMEs by facilitating interactions with some of the sharpest marketing and communication minds in the country. This engagement is designed to help them understand current marketing trends and explore ways to enhance both their product and personal brands. One of the key challenges women-led enterprises face is the lack of brand awareness. The major question to address is whether they should prioritize operations and growth or focus on business development and branding.”

The discussion emphasised cost-effective methods like moment marketing and personal branding to improve visibility. For B2B marketing, thought leadership and customer relationship management were identified as key success factors.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.