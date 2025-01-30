MICA reports Rs 5 lakh highest stipend in 2024 summer placements

MICA has set a new record in summer placements for the 2024-26 batch, with the highest stipend reaching Rs. 5,00,000 for a two-month internship. The institute has achieved 100% placement for the 31st batch of its PGDM-C and PGDM programs.

The FMCG sector was the top recruiter, offering the highest stipend of Rs. 5,00,000, up from Rs. 4,55,000 last year. The average stipend increased by 4.5% to Rs. 1,58,600. The top 25 students secured an average stipend of Rs. 4,20,072, compared to Rs. 3,63,800 last year, while the top 50 students received Rs. 3,48,368, up from Rs. 3,01,820. The median stipend rose to Rs. 1,22,000 from Rs. 1,20,000 last year.

MICA’s student batch remains diverse, attracting recruiters. The current cohort includes 31% engineers, 20% from Arts and Design, 19% commerce graduates, and 17% from management backgrounds. This mix brings varied perspectives and problem-solving approaches.

Jaya Deshmukh, director and CEO of MICA, said, “Our industry partnerships are integral to the experiential learning our students gain during internships. The increased stipend reflects the growing demand for MICA talent and underscores our commitment to delivering a robust, industry relevant curriculum that nurtures future leaders and problem solvers in communications, marketing, and strategy.”

“The demand for summer hires has remained strong across sectors this year, with particularly positive traction in FMCG, IT/ITES, BFSI, and Consulting,” said Indranil Banerjee, head of corporate and alumni relations at MICA. “Companies in these domains have demonstrated increased confidence in MICA’s talent. The average stipend has also seen a 5% rise compared to last year, reaffirming the industry's trust in the quality, preparedness, and expertise of our students”, he added.

Key recruiters included FMCG, IT/ITES, BFSI, and Consulting firms, focusing on data-driven marketing and digital transformation. Internship roles covered Sales and Marketing, Analytics, Strategy, Sports Marketing, Media Procurement, E-commerce, Corporate Communications, Product Management, Market Research, Consulting, and Retail Operations.

Major recruiters included Google India, Accenture S&C, CK Birla, Flipkart, IBM, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Mastercard, L'Oréal, Nivea, PUMA India, The Coca-Cola Company, Titan, Infoedge, Sentisum, and HSBC.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.