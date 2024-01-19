MICA students receive specialisation certificates as NFTs

Students at MICA receive course completion certificates as non-fungible tokens to intersect education and blockchain technology.
MICA Ahmedabad’s media and entertainment management (MEM) area students received their specialisation course completion certificates as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), marking its foray into the convergence of education and blockchain technology.
A non-fungible token is a digital identifier that is recorded on a blockchain, and is used to certify ownership and authenticity. Their benefits include not being copied, substituted, or subdivided and help in additional security.
Commenting on this, Githa Heggde, Dean, MICA, said, “Employers in the area of immersive technology are looking for specific skill sets. A course completion NFT will help our students construct digital portfolios representing particular abilities, exhibiting their understanding of a specific subject simpler”.
Delving more, Santosh Patra, head, MEM, said, “While certificates can be lost, an NFT will ensure a permanent space on Blockchain carrying a digital value ascertained only by its owner, a student in this case. This will surely enhance their portfolio”.
Course instructor Harish Shankaran, chief product officer and co-founder of AdMint, said, “New means of human interaction, behavioral patterns, content creation and consumption, and even business models were explored. In alignment with this, we felt that awarding them course completion certificates as NFTs would give them a first-hand experience of what the web 3.0 version of the internet is shaping up to be.”
The students will explore the business applications of immersive technologies and learn how to usethem effectively in a real-world context. The course will cover topics such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality, and its application in various industries.
A student, Shubham Pradeep, said, “Receiving an NFT in the Immersive Tech course feels like grasping a digital milestone, a tangible piece of the future. It acknowledges our efforts and propels us towards the exciting fusion of education and groundbreaking blockchain innovation”.
Another student Ishika Agrawal shared, “Receiving NFTs for participating in MICA's Immersive Tech course is more than a token; it's a digital testament to our creative journey, a unique blend of art and technology that defines our educational experience.”