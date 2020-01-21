Micro Influencers see a bumpy road ahead to monetizing a like-less Instagram

While the overall sentiment around this change seems positive the micro influencers are feeling short changed as they believe that the current trend of gaining followers is driven by the likes and the macro influencers will have an advantage over them as in the absence of likes number of followers will emerge as the single largest parameters to bucket the influencers. Particularly for the brands and audience that prefers quality over quantity being judged by no of followers or comments would not reflect the true reach and appreciation of the story. 100% of mid-tier and macro influencers love the new feature while this sentiment completely reverses with the micro influencers who feel display of likes are the fastest route to grow the following as well as negotiate with the brands showcasing higher rate of engagement.