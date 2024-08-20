Millions of Mumbaikar's experience #ProDigiPatriotism!

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This year, ProDigi spectacle joined other iconic buildings and monuments across Mumbai bathed in the three heartwarming colours.
Mumbai celebrated the 78th Independence Day in fervour, the historic sites in the city stood tall, awash with the saffron, white, and green colours that represent India’s spirit – Anektha mein Ektha! Our ProDigi Flagpoles stood tall, unfurling the Indian Flag, as though real. The design of the Flagpole is such that it represents a tall pole and the screens with its brilliant luminosity, opened-up the flags, and with the monsoon air around, the flags on Western Express Highway appeared, real!
The vibrant colours of the national flag, symbolising unity and patriotism were seen across all the 20 flagpoles addressing commuters towards Goregaon from Bandra and back... across 4.7 kms, it appeared as an embellishment and a DOOH salutation to our country, and it justified saying, there isn’t a better representation of the flag than the one presented on ProDigi Flagpoles.
This year, our ProDigi spectacle joined other iconic buildings and monuments across Mumbai bathed in the three heartwarming colours. Our hearts swell in pride whenever we witness these visuals, and we realise how and to what extent we have enhanced the city’s salutation, on this eventful day. We believed that this synchronised show across 20 flagpoles, witnessed by close to 3.6m Mumbaikars - captured through ‘live’ data measurement, could represent the city's participation in the nationwide celebrations.
We successfully added a patriotic touch to one of the busiest routes in Mumbai. This vibrant display greeted travellers from the airport into the city with adulation and pride. The flags swaying in subtle motion and in unison and the high-resolution screens brought in vibrancy.
It was a sight to behold among city dwellers.
