Mindboggling participation and a 4-part ad series makes Mind Wars Olympiad a sensational hit!

Those who have grown up playing brain games, quizzes, MCQs, and jigsaw puzzle will admit the fun they used to feel each time they defeated a tough competition. Wearing the winner’s hat is a different honour and nothing can substitute this feeling.
In order to celebrate this competitive spirit in the India of tomorrow, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited in April 2019 launched a thoughtfully curated initiative the Mind Wars Olympiad. Without letting COVID spoil the fun, ZEE through its integrated app on the Zee5 platform went on to create India’s largest knowledge database for kids in the schooling age group (Classes IV to XII).
Mind Wars aims to reach 1 crore students from over 40,000 schools across India. After the initial launch and induction, the competition started from 22nd November 2020 and will go on till 07th February 2021. 4 brand films were launched to spread awareness about the Olympiad and in order to give the platform a good push and visibility Blue Buzz, a National advertising agency was brought into the picture.
Mind Wars redefines the concept of deriving knowledge and through technology and simple gamification, it has worked towards making learning fun. With kids confined to their four walls at home, the Olympiad came as a breather and gave them that much needed playful space.
In fact, with the motto to make India smarter, Mind Wars soon after its launch expanded its language portfolio to accommodate 6 native languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Bangla, and Kannada in addition to Hindi and English.
The access to varied language content, not only helped the students prepare better, but also got their parents or grandparents on-board to support them on their endeavour. This was an impetus to prepare India’s ‘Knowledge Champions of Tomorrow’, and they started working hard to compete with their peers on a national platform. The complete brand exercise and the brand films actually worked like a charm and showed how amidst everything, kids were preparing for the gala Mind Wars.
Speaking about the campaign Mr. Umesh Kr Bansal, Senior Vice President , Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “Mind Wars Olympiad is based on the premise that fun ways of learning like quizzes, complement classroom learning. Moreover, quizzing also instils in them values for life, such has hard work and knowledge is the key to success. We wanted students to relate to the idea and accept that they are the ‘Champions of tomorrow’, and to become that they must use their time productively. This campaign touches upon the facets of preparation and how today’s generation has the preparedness with which they can make ‘winning a practice’.”
Speaking about the campaign Neha K Bisht, Co-founder, Blue Buzz said, “Working with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for the Mind Wars Olympiad campaign has been a very fruitful and creatively satisfying task. Right from the brief to the storyboard to finally executing the ideas on screen, we had to delve deep into the minds of a young adult. Giving them visual cues and making them participate in the Mind Wars Olympiad was the key purpose we addressed with our creative reasoning. It’s encouraging to see that the films have been very well-received and garnered the necessary participation for the event.”