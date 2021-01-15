Mindboggling participation and a 4-part ad series makes Mind Wars Olympiad a sensational hit!

Speaking about the campaign Mr. Umesh Kr Bansal, Senior Vice President , Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “Mind Wars Olympiad is based on the premise that fun ways of learning like quizzes, complement classroom learning. Moreover, quizzing also instils in them values for life, such has hard work and knowledge is the key to success. We wanted students to relate to the idea and accept that they are the ‘Champions of tomorrow’, and to become that they must use their time productively. This campaign touches upon the facets of preparation and how today’s generation has the preparedness with which they can make ‘winning a practice’.”