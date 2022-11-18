Ministry of Commerce & Industry unveils MRSI's Market Sizing Report

Unveiling the growth figures at MRSI’s 30th Annual Market Research Seminar, and talking about the surveys taken by the industry Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt. of India., Shri Piyush Goyal, said that the entire market research industry in India has matured significantly in the last few years. There’s a lot more use of technology, more analytical skills and AI being used. He opined that the industry can come up with insightful researches on areas concerning Commerce & Industry for example which areas one should be investing in, where the export markets are or where a plant should be located ideally.