Ministry of Health and MyGov launch WhatsApp No. for COVID-19 awareness

“In times of global crisis such as the COVID 19 Pandemic, it is imperative that we rely only on factually correct and verified information. I commend Facebook for this great effort to synergise facts from credible sources and put it in the public domain through a popular messaging platform like WhatsApp. It shall definitely have a resounding positive impact on public health. When facts are incorrect, it leads to panic and takes the form of a vicious cycle. I appeal to people, transcending all borders, to use precautions that are being given out through official sources and to NOT get misled by myths that are circulated by mischievous elements.” - Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences