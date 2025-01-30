Ministry of Road Transport & Highways hosted Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2025

Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2025: “Parwah Karenge, Surakshit Rahenge”, spearheaded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) under the leadership of the Minister Nitin Gadkari, culminated in a 4 hour telethon on January 25, 2025. This public service awareness campaign addresses India’s road safety crisis by promoting responsible road behaviour and inspiring collective action.

This year’s telethon was attended by Nitin Gadkari, Amitabh Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vikrant Massey, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Prasoon Joshi. Their discussions encouraged people to take responsibility for road safety.

The initiative's message, "Parwah Karenge, Surakshit Rahenge," highlights the need for road safety precautions. The campaign included public service announcements with themes like “Jaldi Mat Machao, Aaram Se Aao” and “Sadak Suraksha Pathshala” to raise awareness.

Amitabh Bachchan leads the public service announcements, using his voice to promote road safety.

Nitin Gadkari focused on the campaign’s significance: "Road safety is one of our country’s top priorities. India has the highest number of road crashes in the world, with over 1.80 lakh lives lost every year. Sadly, many of these are young people. As per MoRTH, every hour, 55 crashes occur, and 20 people lose their lives. These numbers show why initiatives like Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan are so important. We must teach road safety in schools to build responsible habits from a young age.”

Amitabh Bachchan emphasised the importance of road safety, stating, “Every life is precious, and road safety is more than just following rules—it’s about care, compassion, and responsibility.” He highlighted a report that 20 lives were lost every hour to road crashes, leading to a tragic total of 474 fatalities in just one day. Urging individuals to take action, Bachchan stressed that change begins with small steps, such as addressing unsafe driving behaviour and fostering a culture of accountability. Speaking on the initiative, he highlighted the campaign’s core pillars—Parwah (Care), Pahel (Initiative), Prayas (Effort), and Parivartan (Change)—which aim to inspire everyone to adopt responsible road behaviour. “Together, we can create safer roads and a brighter, more secure future for all.”

“As we navigate the roads, every decision we make can impact our safety and the safety of others. We strongly believe that campaigns like Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan are crucial because they remind us of the simple truth – road safety begins with personal responsibility. We must all take accountability for our actions and make every journey safer. Together, we can create a future where road safety is not just a rule to follow, but a way of life." – said Puneet Singhvi, chief executive officer-Network18 (Digital) and president - corporate strategy, Network18 Media & Investments.

"Road safety isn't just a rule to follow; it's a moral responsibility that we owe to one another. Every careful decision on the road is a step towards saving lives, nurturing compassion, and fostering a sense of collective well-being. By prioritising awareness and empathy, we can build a future where every journey is safer, and every life is valued." – said Pankaj Tripathi, Indian actor known for his performances in Bollywood and OTT.

Navya Naveli Nanda, entrepreneur and social activist, shared her thoughts: "In today’s world, young people are so occupied by mobile phones while walking on the roads that they often don’t even notice a vehicle approaching. Children heading to school or the office must be more mindful while walking on the roads. The youth must change their behaviour—constant scrolling and the high music volume can cause distractions, leading to crashes. It’s time we prioritise our safety and make conscious choices to protect ourselves and others on the road.”

Avinash Kaul, chief executive officer, Network18 (Broadcast) and managing director, A+E Networks | TV18, remarked, “Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2025 has been a powerful reminder that road safety goes beyond rules—it's about collective responsibility. Each of us has a role to play in ensuring safer roads, whether it's through mindful driving or staying alert as pedestrians. By making thoughtful choices in our everyday actions, we can help create a safer future for everyone.”

The initiative emphasised the importance of the 'Golden Hour' after a crash, where quick medical attention can significantly impact survival. Immediate intervention within the first 60 minutes can stabilise a seriously injured person and improve their chances of survival.

“Road safety is not just about following rules; it’s about making responsible choices that save lives. As responsible citizens, we can create change—starting with ourselves. Every thoughtful decision and every mindful action on the road can make a difference. Let’s work together to build a future where every journey is safe, and every life is valued." – said Vikrant Massey, Indian actor.

“I did a movie called ‘U Turn', and it's a perfect example of how one small mistake on the road can lead to big problems. The movie shows how easily things can go wrong, and that’s why it's so important for everyone to understand the right and wrong while driving. Road safety is about making smart, responsible choices that can save lives." – said Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Indian actress.

The Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2025 telethon was broadcast live on CNN News18 and across all its digital platforms.

