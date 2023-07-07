Mint launches #AskBetterQuestions campaign to empower audience

The Mint's #AskBetterQuestions series comprises three videos that share a common objective: to help people achieve their goals and thrive by addressing the questions on their minds. The three videos showcase the drive and determination of the youth in India, featuring individuals from diverse backgrounds striving for success in their respective fields. One features a C-suite executive seeking ideas to grow his business, another showcases a budding entrepreneur responding to the global food crisis created by climate change, and the third follows a young investor exploring opportunities in the international stock market to diversify her portfolio. Mint enables these individuals to unlock their vision and think ahead through thought-provoking, trustworthy, and reliable content.