Mint launches ‘India Rising’ initiative for Union Budget 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mint's three-phase approach with pre-budget, budget day, and post-budget coverage opens avenues for high-impact sponsorship opportunities.
LiveMint is set to launch reader and advertiser engagement initiatives for the upcoming Union Budget 2024. With ‘India Rising’ theme, Mint's Union Budget offerings present a distinct platform for brands to align with the vision of inclusive growth, macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth laid out by the Finance Minister.
During the interim budget of February 2024, LiveMint’s user base increased to 63 million users garnering 848M overall impressions (Source: Google Analytics 15 Jan’24- 28 Feb’24).
Beyond reach, Mint offers targeting of a diverse range of finance enthusiasts with 33.3 million interested in the BFSI sector, 25 million avid investors and 15 million stock investors. (Source: LiveMint Internal Data).
Mint's three-phase approach with pre-budget, budget day, and post-budget coverage opens avenues for high-impact sponsorship opportunities, allowing brands to reach their target audience through digital and print collaborations. From articles on market updates and top budget stories to CXO roundtables, Sectoral Expectations and Trading Strategies, along with interactive widgets such as tax and EMI calculators, the pre-budget initiatives offer a comprehensive array of content. On Budget Day, apart from live coverage and personalised Budget Summary, there are additional features like the live blog widget and curated content highlighting key announcements ensuring timely and engaging updates. Post budget, Mint provides in-depth market analysis, budget analysis, personalised budget summary and sectoral reactions, offering a detailed examination of the budget's impact.
Mint’s unique reader engagement initiatives that have proved to yield high engagement such as daily budget quizzes with prizes, polls, et al are aimed at building daily consumer engagement. With in-app push notifications, quarter-page print ads and digital display banners, along with prominent web/app header banners, Mint's innovative approach for Union Budget 2024 ensures a dynamic, integrated and interactive experience for the audiences and advertisers.
“Mint’s Union Budget 2024 coverage, themed 'India Rising,' offers brands a unique opportunity to engage their target audience with a future-focused narrative. With highly engaging initiatives, Mint’s Budget coverage and extensive content provides a deep dive for its users with superior user experiences, creating impact for audiences and advertisers alike," says Puneet Jain, chief executive officer, HT Digital.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.