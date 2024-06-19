Mint launches ‘India Rising’ initiative for Union Budget 2024

Mint's three-phase approach with pre-budget, budget day, and post-budget coverage opens avenues for high-impact sponsorship opportunities, allowing brands to reach their target audience through digital and print collaborations. From articles on market updates and top budget stories to CXO roundtables, Sectoral Expectations and Trading Strategies, along with interactive widgets such as tax and EMI calculators, the pre-budget initiatives offer a comprehensive array of content. On Budget Day, apart from live coverage and personalised Budget Summary, there are additional features like the live blog widget and curated content highlighting key announcements ensuring timely and engaging updates. Post budget, Mint provides in-depth market analysis, budget analysis, personalised budget summary and sectoral reactions, offering a detailed examination of the budget's impact.