Mirchi celebrates India's 77th Independence Day with a star-studded campaign

As the nation gears up to commemorate this monumental occasion, Mirchi presents "Aazaadi Ki Kahaani Mirchi Ki Zubaani Season 2," a week-long tribute airing from 9 to 15 August. This special campaign will showcase an extraordinary collection of 49 unique stories, narrated by 49 of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Each day, for seven days, listeners will be captivated by seven new stories, each brought to life by a different celebrity voice. All these stories will be streaming on the Gaana app too.