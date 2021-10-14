Mirchi launches a new campaign ‘Proudly Local’; nudges marketers to speak the language of India

To highlight and demonstrate this, Mirchi took to print and digital formats, releasing 12advertisements across 3 cities, in foreign languages like Amharic, Chinese and Korean. This was cheekily done to put marketers in the shoes of local consumers, who do not connect with the Hindi or English marketing initiatives targeted towards them. Through these unique, incomprehensible ad copies, Mirchi aims to pique the interest of marketers across India. To satiate their intrigue and help them join the dots, the brand redirected them to their microsite which highlighted the diversity of India’s lingual ecosystem and the need for multi-localization. Moreover, it also provides access to a white paper on “Marketing to the real India in post-pandemic times”, which delves into the intricacies of strategizing for Indian markets in the new normal, shares case studies and provides an understanding of impactful hyperlocal solutions.