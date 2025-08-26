Mirchi launches live solar-powered radio studio in partnership with Adani Group

Mirchi, in partnership with the Adani Group under thei campaign “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain,” unveiled a world-first: a live radio broadcast powered entirely by solar energy. Mirchi brought this idea to life with groundbreaking live shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Hosted by Mirchi’s iconic voices RJ Jeeturaaj, RJ Krutarth, and RJ Urvi, the broadcasts lit up two landmark locations: the BMC Office Selfie Point near CST in Mumbai and Gurudwara Crossroads in Thaltej, Ahmedabad. These solar-equipped venues provided the perfect backdrop for showcasing the power of sustainable innovation.

This high-energy show, fuelled completely by solar power, blended music, interviews, and spontaneous stories of transformation driven by clean energy. It stood as a vivid demonstration of how renewable power can seamlessly energise not only infrastructure, but also culture, entertainment, and everyday experiences.

Extending beyond Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Mirchi has turned this into a nationwide movement. In over 30 cities, Mirchi RJs curated real-life stories of how solar energy is transforming farms, schools, and hospitals, bringing the idea of clean power directly to millions of listeners.

At the heart of the campaign is the film “Suraj Bhaiya Hain Na,” which highlights the Adani Group’s commitment to advancing India’s solar future. The campaign is more than storytelling; it is proof of possibility. Through large-scale activations, digital engagement, and fully solar-powered broadcasts, Mirchi and Adani are demonstrating that solar power is not only practical and scalable, but also emotionally and culturally resonant.

By transforming a traditional radio show into a solar-powered spectacle, Mirchi reaffirmed its position as India’s most innovative radio and entertainment brand, the only platform consistently redefining how radio engages with culture, technology, and sustainability. This collaboration shows what is possible when Mirchi’s creative storytelling and on-ground innovation meet Adani’s renewable energy vision. The result is a powerful cultural moment that proves India’s clean energy future is already here.

(We got this information in a press release.)