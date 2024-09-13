Mirchi launches Season 6 of FLAT 983 to reward unsung heroes

The season concluded today in Noida, where the five shortlisted participants were honoured for their exceptional contributions to society. The highlight of the event was the announcement of the ultimate winner, Pooja Sharma, whose extraordinary dedication to humanity left a profound impact. Pooja's selfless efforts in cremating abandoned and unclaimed bodies during some of the most challenging times showcased her deep compassion and bravery. In a society where such acts often go unnoticed, her unwavering commitment to ensuring dignity in death for those forsaken by others set her apart as a true hero. As a token of appreciation for her remarkable service, Mirchi awarded Pooja a dream flat, symbolizing the reward for her tireless efforts in making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who could no longer speak for themselves.