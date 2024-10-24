Mirchi RJ Jeeturaaj reveals his face after 20 Years

For more than two decades, Mirchi RJ Jeeturaaj has ruled the airwaves of Mumbai with his captivating voice, yet his face has remained a mystery—until now. His passion for radio eventually led him to become the unmistakable voice of Times FM 107.1, India's first FM radio station & now has been ruling the waves of 98.3 Mirchi, Mumbai, as the undisputed leading prime time jock.

He is known for his dedication to remaining anonymous, has now made a historic decision to reveal his face, and it happened in Dharavi, Mumbai. The campaign, "Dharavi Ke Dil Pe Karega Raaj, Mirchi Jeeturaaj," ran from October 21 to October 25, 2024. This event was more than just a personal milestone - it was a tribute to the vibrant and resilient community of Dharavi.

For years, Jeeturaaj lived by the words a famous singer once told him: ‘Meri Awaaz hi Meri Pehchaan hai’. It became his guiding principle, and he kept his face hidden, letting his voice define his persona. But with the rise of the digital era, countless YouTubers and Influencers began falsely claiming to be RJ Jeeturaaj. Noticing that such incidents had been repeating, Jeeturaaj took this decision of bringing his real self in front of everyone.

The buildup to RJ Jeeturaaj’s face reveal included on-air conversations where he shared his connection to Dharavi. A contest allowed one listener to join him during live broadcasts from Dharavi, starting on October 21. Jeeturaaj interacted with local leaders, artists, and business owners. On October 23 at 10 AM, he revealed his face for the first time, stepping out of his studio to cheers from the crowd. The moment was broadcast live on Mirchi Mumbai and Instagram, followed by a press interaction and photos with Dharavi residents.

Reflecting on the significance of this moment, Mirchi RJ Jeeturaaj said, “Dharavi is the perfect place because like Jeeturaaj who is heard every day through Mumbai ki Aawaaz Jeeturaaj, it appears that you know everything about him but still don’t know so many things about him, including his face. Ditto Dharavi,where it seems you know everything about Dharavi, but we all know there are so many secrets to be uncovered. So, this was the most suitable place to reveal my face and my complete identity to my city Mumbai.”