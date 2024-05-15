Mirchi Voting Signal - A campaign to ignite Mumbai's voting spirit

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mirchi Mumbai, a radio station along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is gearing up for an unprecedented initiative, the 'Mirchi Voting Signal,' a campaign aimed at inspiring citizens to exercise their fundamental right to vote. For the on-ground activation of this campaign, a LIVE radio station will be set up at the iconic heritage landmark, Selfie point opposite the BMC Headquarters near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) from May 15 to May 17, 2024.
The 'Mirchi Voting Signal' is a movement to awaken the voting spirit. It seeks to inspire people from all walks of life to recognise the power of their vote in shaping the destiny of their city and their nation. Through engaging discussions, informative sessions, and interactive activities, the campaign aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and motivation to actively participate in the democratic process.
As Mumbai gears up for its voting day on May 20, 2024, it's crucial to emphasise that citizens should not underestimate or overlook the significance of this occasion. Instead, it emphasises the civic duty and responsibility every Indian citizen bears in shaping the nation's future. By instilling a sense of civic pride and ownership, the campaign strives to transform the act of voting into a celebration of democracy.
Commuters and passersby will have the opportunity to interact with Radio Jockeys (RJs), sharing their voting experiences while receiving insights into the significance of their participation in the democratic process. With an expected footfall of 3-4 million over the three-day period, the campaign will serve as a pivotal platform for advocacy and awareness.
Highlighting the exceptional nature of this initiative, authorities have granted permission for Mirchi to establish a complete studio at this historic location, a testament to the campaign's significance in mobilising civic engagement. The event will feature appearances by prominent dignitaries from BMC & state authorities, further amplifying the message of civic responsibility and the imperative of voting.
"We are thrilled to spearhead the 'Mirchi Voting Signal' campaign, an innovative endeavor aimed at energizing Mumbai's voting spirit and fostering a culture of active citizenship," said Akshay Oberoi, business director, Mumbai, ENIL. "Through this historic collaboration with the BMC, we seek to empower citizens with the knowledge and motivation to exercise their democratic right and contribute to the collective voice of our nation, thereby strengthening the foundation of our democracy."
The 'Mirchi Voting Signal' represents a watershed moment in Mumbai's civic landscape, heralding a new era of participatory democracy and citizen empowerment. As Mumbai embraces the call to action, Mirchi invites all Mumbaikars to join the movement, to stand up, be counted, and make their voices heard at the ballot box on May 20, 2024.
