Mirchi's 'Azaadi Ki Kahaani' returns for season 3

As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Mirchi has announced the third season of its audio series, Azaadi Ki Kahaani, Mirchi Ki Zubaani. The series shares lesser-known stories from India’s freedom struggle.

The series highlights lesser-known figures from India’s freedom struggle, including young writers who opposed colonial rule through their work, teenage activists who organised villages, and artists who supported the independence movement. It focuses on contributions made by ordinary citizens alongside political leaders.

Season 3 features narrations by actors Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn, who present the stories from India’s freedom struggle. They are joined by Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Anupam Kher, Sonu Nigam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Kunal Khemu, among others. The artists narrate stories of poets, lawyers, performers, and educators whose contributions are less documented in history.

This Independence Day, Azaadi Ki Kahaani, Mirchi Ki Zubaani – Season 3 will air on Mirchi’s radio stations and be available on Gaana.

