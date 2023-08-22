Mirchi’s Onam extravaganza, Colouronam, welcomes artists to the Radio

Listeners will also be getting into the festive spirit with on-air giveaways of stylish clothes and coveted movie tickets.
Mirchi, a city-centric music and entertainment company in India, is excited to launch an initiative called Colouronam for Onam. Throughout the festive season, for five days, renowned Malayali singers, actors, and chefs will grace the Mirchi studios as guest RJs, known as StaRJs, offering a week fueled with unparalleled entertainment.
Mirchi has partnered with various celebrities, including singer Hesham Abdul Wahab, actresses Gokul Suresh, chef Pillai, MP Hibi Eden, popular designer Stephy Xavier, and Hesham Abdul Wahab, to create a memorable festive experience for Malayalis. These celebrities will take over Mirchi's morning show as RJs and discuss various themes that relate to the essence of Onam. Throughout the week, listeners can look forward to engaging discussions on topics including Onam memories, delicious Onam delicacies, traditional attire, the evolution of Onam celebrations, and the timeless melodies of Onam songs.
Listeners will also be getting into the festive spirit with on-air giveaways of stylish clothes and coveted movie tickets. Additionally, Mirchi's RJs will actively engage with the audience through Onam-themed reels on Instagram, further intensifying the excitement across social media platforms. Mirchi is all set to release an original song titled Onamaayi which will be unveiled on-air on August 24th.
Ajith U, business director, Tamil Nadu & Kerala, ENIL, said that the initiative is to fill the airwaves with the captivating voices of StaRJs and to create an unparalleled festive experience for their listeners in Kochi, Trivandrum, and Kozhikode.
Sharing his Onam favourites, Gokul Suresh, said, “My fondest memory is celebrating Onam in Guruvayoor, when we filmed an Onam song that time; for me, the highlight and favorite part of the Onam is payasam.”