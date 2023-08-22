Mirchi’s Onam extravaganza, Colouronam, welcomes artists to the Radio

Mirchi has partnered with various celebrities, including singer Hesham Abdul Wahab, actresses Gokul Suresh, chef Pillai, MP Hibi Eden, popular designer Stephy Xavier, and Hesham Abdul Wahab, to create a memorable festive experience for Malayalis. These celebrities will take over Mirchi's morning show as RJs and discuss various themes that relate to the essence of Onam. Throughout the week, listeners can look forward to engaging discussions on topics including Onam memories, delicious Onam delicacies, traditional attire, the evolution of Onam celebrations, and the timeless melodies of Onam songs.