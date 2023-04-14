Mission Swachhta Aur Paani hosts live mass advocacy program on World Health Day to emphasize the criticality of sanitation for good health

Expressing his views, Ravi Bhatnagar, the Director of External Affairs & Partnerships at SOA, Reckitt, Said, “The government's commitment to achieving universal sanitation coverage in India is steadfast. However, now that the necessary infrastructure is in place, it is critical to focus on maintaining, utilizing, and treating the toilets. Reckitt, in collaboration with the World Toilet Colleges, has trained over 70,000 people, including sanitation workers, to improve their skills in maintaining and cleaning toilets. Thousands of toilets have also been constructed in schools, public areas, and households. The mission aligns with the UN's SDGs, especially Goal 6, and has the commitment of Reckitt to support its goals. The partnership has contributed significantly to promoting sanitation and water conservation in India and the country's progress towards achieving the SDGs.”