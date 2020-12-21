Mitron signs licensing deal with Zee Music Co.

With this deal, Mitron users will have access to thousands of songs from the Zee Music Co’s catalogue. This is the first-ever deal for Mitron with a music company and it’s in line with Mitron’s efforts to provide a robust and versatile music library for creators to showcase their creativity. To celebrate the association, Mitron has launched #MummyKassam challenge where users can groove or create videos on the newly released song from the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’, in the near future blockbuster titles such as Ranveer Singh starrer “World Cup ‘83”, Parineeti Chopra starrer “The Girl on Train”, are expected to join the library.