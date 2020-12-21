Mitron signs licensing deal with Zee Music Co.

Creators will get access to an extensive library of the music company.
Mitron, the leading homegrown short format video app has inked a licensing deal with one of the largest music companies in India, Zee Music Company.
With this deal, Mitron users will have access to thousands of songs from the Zee Music Co’s catalogue. This is the first-ever deal for Mitron with a music company and it’s in line with Mitron’s efforts to provide a robust and versatile music library for creators to showcase their creativity. To celebrate the association, Mitron has launched #MummyKassam challenge where users can groove or create videos on the newly released song from the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’, in the near future blockbuster titles such as Ranveer Singh starrer “World Cup ‘83”, Parineeti Chopra starrer “The Girl on Train”, are expected to join the library.
Shivank Agarwal, CEO & co-founder, Mitron TV said, “We are delighted that Mitron users will now have access to the huge catalogue of Zee Music library including blockbusters from Bollywood. We aim to provide a seamless experience to our millions of content creators to showcase their talent and make the most interesting content.”
Speaking on the association Anurag Bedi- chief business officer- Zee Music Company said, “We are glad to partner with Mitron, this collaboration will give content creators access to our robust and diverse stream of catalogue spread across regional languages. We focus on bringing together a community of people who want to do more with music”
Mitron is rapidly ramping up its music library along with focusing on original in-app music. Mitron recently released ‘Atmanirbhar Anthem’, paying homage to the Indian technology community whilst imparting a message on the importance of the #VocalForLocal movement. The anthem is part of Mitron’s music library and available on more than 200 music streaming platforms. The app has crossed over 40+ million downloads on Google Play Store.
(We got this information in a press release).