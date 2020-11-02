Mitron TV launches Atmanirbhar Apps to bring the spotlight on ‘Made in India’ apps

National Unity Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel popularly known as the ‘Iron Man of India’ who played a key role in uniting the princely states of India. Atmanirbhar Apps by Mitron TV is a homage to the Iron Man and the efforts of Indian developers. The app visions to strengthen homegrown technology on a grand scale by making it easier for users to identify Indian apps for their various needs. Currently, the platform hosts more than 100 apps and plans to bring 500 apps by the end of this year. The platform hosts a wide array of apps from categories like e-governance, utility, agriculture, gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, e-learning amongst others. To name a few, Atmanirbhar Apps features Kifayat, Grocit, Jain Thela, Home Shoppy, YourQuote, Vridhi Stores, Xploree AI Keyboard, mParivahan, and more.