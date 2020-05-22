Mitsubishi Electric India announces new warranty scheme on air conditioners amidst pandemic lockdown

Our new warranty scheme will comprise of the following features:

The 10 (1+9) years compressor warranty will apply on the entire range of Inverter and Non-Inverter type of Room Air-Conditioners (RAC only).

The 5 (1+4) years Controller / PCB warranty will apply on the entire range of Inverter and Non-Inverter type of Room Air-Conditioners (RAC only).

Special Charges including visit charges or labour charges for replacement of Controller / Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) after 1 year of warranty completion and gas charging charges for replacement of compressor during additional 9 years would be paid by the claimant.

During the warranty period, if any part(s) of the product has/have been dismantled, repaired, or tampered by a person or replaced or with part(s) not supplied or not authorized by Mitsubishi Electric, this warranty shall immediately cease to be valid and become void. Input voltage should meet our specification i.e. 230+/- 10%