MMTV celebrates Onam with a stellar lineup across its three brands

As Kerala's festive season starts with the vibrant celebration of Onam, MMTV is set to captivate audiences with a stellar lineup across its three brands: Mazhavil Manorama, manoramaMAX, and Manorama News.
Mazhavil Manorama is leading the festive charge with the prestigious ‘Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2024’, an evening of sheer grandeur and entertainment. The star-studded onground event, featuring the iconic stars of Malayalam cinema is a guaranteed spectacle. Expect show-stopping performances, heartfelt moments, and a dazzling showcase of talent that will leave audiences spellbound.
For movie lovers, Mazhavil Manorama presents a dazzling array of World Television Premieres, including "Jai Ganesh," "Mandakini," "Pavi Care Taker," Nadanna Sambhavam", and more! Complementing these premieres is the Onam special mega cookery show, "Atham Pathu Ruchi". Hosted by the celebrity singer Sithara Krishnakumar, Atham Pathu Ruchi is an onground cookery show in which celebrities travel across Kerala to capture the spirits of Onam cusines. Our beloved shows "Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri" and "Udan Panam" will also have the festival special episodes. To further enrich the lineup, three new fiction series are set to launch, promising compelling storytelling that will delight our audiences.
On manoramaMAX, the excitement continues with an impressive selection of movies, featuring the premieres of "Mandakini," "Nadanna Sambhavam," and "Pavi Care Taker." These movies cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of Malayalee audiences. Furthermore, a new web series with a stellar cast is also coming to keep viewers engaged with its gripping narrative.
Manorama News celebrates Onam with a unique blend of events and initiatives. ‘Onam Vipani’ is a special news program that delves into the vibrant Onam market, providing insights into everyday commodities and goods. Our ‘Pentharam’ initiative honours women entrepreneurs from humble backgrounds, spotlighting their inspiring journeys and contributions. Adding to the grandeur, the ‘Conclave 2024’, South India's largest news conclave, will be a significant on-ground event fostering innovative discussions on a multitude of topics, enriching the festive celebrations with insightful conversations.
