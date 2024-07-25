MMTV celebrates Onam with a stellar lineup across its three brands

For movie lovers, Mazhavil Manorama presents a dazzling array of World Television Premieres, including "Jai Ganesh," "Mandakini," "Pavi Care Taker," Nadanna Sambhavam", and more! Complementing these premieres is the Onam special mega cookery show, "Atham Pathu Ruchi". Hosted by the celebrity singer Sithara Krishnakumar, Atham Pathu Ruchi is an onground cookery show in which celebrities travel across Kerala to capture the spirits of Onam cusines. Our beloved shows "Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri" and "Udan Panam" will also have the festival special episodes. To further enrich the lineup, three new fiction series are set to launch, promising compelling storytelling that will delight our audiences.