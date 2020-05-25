MNX celebrates International Brother's Day with a new campaign ‘#BroDaMan’

Treating movie buffs across the country with an immersive engagement, MNX #BroDaMan includes a dynamic chain of social media and on-air activities, such as ‘An ode to Bros’, ‘Bro Moments’, ‘Bro Codes’, ‘Bro Pranks’ and others which you can recreate with bros. #BroDaMan will help you get your bro-codes right as it will be flashed on the channel and its social media handles all through the campaign. The campaign also packages an interactive contest called ‘What’s your bro score?’, a score card designed basis the list of things you’ve ticked in your bro-ship. A very unique element in this campaign is ‘Got Ur Back Bro’, that brings a curated carousel of iconic scenes from Hollywood movies. MNX also offers viewers a chance to express love for their favourite bros with quirky tap and tag stickers and GIFs and make most out of this day with #BroDaMan’s ‘How to Spend the Day’.