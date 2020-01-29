Mobile Premier League and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli renew association

“I am happy to announce that I have renewed my association with Mobile Premier League (MPL). In just over a year, I have seen this young Indian startup grow and reach fans across India. I look forward to supporting them in achieving their goal of being the number one gaming company in India," said Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian Cricket team. Jogesh Lulla, COO, Cornerstone Sports, which manages Kohli added “MPL is a young company with exceptional leadership and are on track to become the largest e-sports platform. Our partnership thus far has been fantastic and we look forward to helping them grow from strength to strength along with Virat."