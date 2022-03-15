Modenik Lifestyle unveils a new brand identity for Dixcy Scott

“Our new brand identity, product innovations and expansion are well timed to build on the 30+ year legacy of the Dixcy Scott brand. With our well-established distribution strength, we intend to be the preferred choice of essential clothing for the new Indian male across income-classes. Dixcy Scott’s new brand identity will be amplified through a communication campaign aimed at establishing its role as a catalyst in the evolution journey of Indian men by providing comfortable and fashionable essential clothing. The TVCs showcase the product features and superior product performance of the new and diverse range of Dixcy Scott innerwear for men. The tagline – ‘Body Language Jo Chha Jaaye’ connotes a feeling of confidence that a man would experience by selecting Dixcy Scott innerwear, which reflects in his positive body language,” said Mr. Sunil Sethi, Executive Chairman of Modenik Lifestyle.