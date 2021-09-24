Modi in America: CNN-News18 announces special programming for PM Modi’s US visit for QUAD Summit meeting

The programming will cover PM Modi’s first bilateral meeting with the US President Biden and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga since they first took office.
As PM Modi departs to the US for his first in-person international summit-level meeting since the pandemic, CNN-News18 has announced special programming ‘Modi in America’. The programming will cover PM Modi’s first bilateral meeting with the US President Biden and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga since they first took office.
Hosted directly from US by Anchor and Foreign Affairs Editor, Maha Siddiqui, the array of programming will be telecast through channel’s exclusive show World360. Through ‘Modi in America’, the channel will present in-depth analysis of the visit and its impact on India against the backdrop of sweeping geopolitical changes in the pandemic era and also the recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. It will also focus on the ambitious Quad vaccination partnership of distribution of one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific. Leveraging its exclusive partnership with CNN, the channel will bring newsmakers and renowned strategic & political analysts from across the world to help decode the important developments and their impact. The programming will also include live segments to give real-time updates to the viewers.
In line with its commitment to bring engaging reportage and analysis, CNN-News18 will continue to report on matters of importance to keep its viewers informed about the developments across functions.
