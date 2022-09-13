Modicare expands its wellness portfolio with the launch of the Well Sports range

The Well Sports range will enable consumers to supplement their nutrition needs by fuelling, hydrating and recovering through highly efficient world class products, backed by nutritional science.
Modicare the direct selling companies, today announced the launch of Well Sports, a specially designed range of products intended to complement the fitness goals of athletes and those with an active lifestyle. This launch marks Modicare Limited’s foray into the rapidly growing sports nutrition space as the brand takes a step ahead in strengthening and expanding its presence in the wellness segment. Driven by strong scientific research and innovation, Well Sports range aims to provide optimal benefits and results to those engaged in an active lifestyle.
Health consciousness has evolved dramatically in India over the last few years with an increasing emphasis on diets, lifestyle and supplements. A recent article by Nutritional Outlook states that, the sports nutrition market is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 9.5 percent and reach US$15 billion by the year 2026. While sports nutrition is important for athletes, there is a growing consumer demand for the category among the youth, with many of them willing to become a fitter version of themselves by pursuing an active lifestyle. Aligned with this trend, Modicare Limited’s Well Sports resonates with contemporary consumer demands and preferences. The new range addresses the three key principles of sports nutrition---Fueling, Hydration and Recovery through its varied range of products. The range is a mix of interesting products that caters to different needs like pre-workout, intra-workout & post-workout and is specifically curated to support muscle recovery & repair, improve athletic performance, support building muscle mass, enhance power and boost stamina before, during and after working out.
Announcing the launch, Samir Modi, founder and managing director, Modicare said, “As a customer-centric brand, powered by innovation, Modicare has taken immense pride in bringing to market products, that have not only addressed specific consumer needs but surpassed expectations. In keeping up with our commitment of helping our consumers lead a healthier lifestyle, we have launched Well Sports. Sports nutrition today is a growing segment and our Well Sports range provides a complete high-performance product offering that has been designed to power athletes and those with an active lifestyle. Well Sports products are of international standard, have zero banned substances and are gluten-free. We look forward to Well Sports gaining more ground as an increasing number of people gravitate towards an active lifestyle.”
Modicare’s Well Sports range has scientifically developed, performance driven products with zero banned substances that are vegetarian, gluten free. The raw materials are sourced from some of the world’s leading suppliers and manufactured in ISO & GMP certified facilities. With this extensive range, Modicare Limited strives to ensure that the modern day consumers achieve maximum benefits as the brand urges them to be a fitter version of themselves. Modicare Limited therefore challenges consumers to reclaim, recover and redo by posing the question -Hai Dum as part of the launch campaign.
Modicare caters to all nutrition needs be it before, during or after workout with its scientifically developed Well Sports range.
