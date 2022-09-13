Modicare expands its wellness portfolio with the launch of the Well Sports range

Health consciousness has evolved dramatically in India over the last few years with an increasing emphasis on diets, lifestyle and supplements. A recent article by Nutritional Outlook states that, the sports nutrition market is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of 9.5 percent and reach US$15 billion by the year 2026. While sports nutrition is important for athletes, there is a growing consumer demand for the category among the youth, with many of them willing to become a fitter version of themselves by pursuing an active lifestyle. Aligned with this trend, Modicare Limited’s Well Sports resonates with contemporary consumer demands and preferences. The new range addresses the three key principles of sports nutrition---Fueling, Hydration and Recovery through its varied range of products. The range is a mix of interesting products that caters to different needs like pre-workout, intra-workout & post-workout and is specifically curated to support muscle recovery & repair, improve athletic performance, support building muscle mass, enhance power and boost stamina before, during and after working out.