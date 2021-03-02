MoEngage, Merkle Sokrati ink strategic alliance for APAC

Sampath Rengachari, Chief Business Officer - Martech, Merkle Sokrati said, "It's exciting news to partner with MoEngage in today's times where hyper-personalised engagement with audiences has become imperative. One of the earliest mobile-first customer engagement platforms, MoEngage offers exceptional marketing automation for rich user experiences. Coupling this with our more than a decade long focus on building audience-first and data-driven marketing strategies will surely be beneficial for our clients across verticals and industries. We all have seen trying times for consumers and brands alike, and I'm happy to see synergies being developed here in our ecosystem to help businesses bounce back from the year that's been.”