MoEngage, Merkle Sokrati ink strategic alliance for APAC

Partnership to lead way in data-driven customer engagement solutions for enterprise brands.
MoEngage, the trusted marketing automation platform headquartered in San Francisco, California and the United States, has inked a strategic partnership deal with Merkle Sokrati, India’s leading data-driven performance marketing agency from the house of dentsu international.
Under the deal, MoEngage will combine its insights-led customer engagement platform with Merkle Sokrati’s enterprise delivery services to offer solutions to clients across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.
Today’s mobile-first customers expect personalised experiences. This requires brands to build a 360-degree view of their users, analyse the data, and deliver the right message at the right time through the right channels. Marketing and product teams often struggle to meet such customer expectations as most of the available tools lack one or more of the requisite capabilities; at other times, the solutions offered are not implemented to the best of their potential.
The combined value package offered by the MoEngage-Merkle Sokrati partnership will enable consumer brands to devise and execute a hyper-personalised experience for their users.
Speaking on the partnership, Sanjay Kupae, Head - Global Alliances, MoEngage said, “At MoEngage, we want to help consumer brands and enterprises with the technology and know-how that helps them build agility into their marketing strategies and optimise their engagement costs with reduced time-to-market. Our partnership with Merkle Sokrati is a significant step in this direction. Merkle’s understanding of strategic digital interactions and expertise in enterprise solution delivery is uniquely complementary to MoEngage’s data-driven and AI-enabled marketing automation platform. We believe that both of us make a truly customer-obsessed team.”
“With the added capabilities of Merkle’s expert teams and their close-to-client locations, we will be able to drive far more business impact for our clients in India, South East Asia and Australia,” he further added.
Sampath Rengachari, Chief Business Officer - Martech, Merkle Sokrati said, "It's exciting news to partner with MoEngage in today's times where hyper-personalised engagement with audiences has become imperative. One of the earliest mobile-first customer engagement platforms, MoEngage offers exceptional marketing automation for rich user experiences. Coupling this with our more than a decade long focus on building audience-first and data-driven marketing strategies will surely be beneficial for our clients across verticals and industries. We all have seen trying times for consumers and brands alike, and I'm happy to see synergies being developed here in our ecosystem to help businesses bounce back from the year that's been.”