Moj joins forces with Snap to strengthen its Creator Tools

Commenting on the partnership, Ben Schwerin, SVP - Content and Partnerships, Snap Inc. said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Moj - our first Camera Kit partner in India. The Moj community and Snapchatters have a lot in common - they are creative and love finding innovative ways to express themselves. Our Camera technology and core values around creativity, privacy, and ephemerality enables us to help developers bring new opportunities to bring engaging experiences to their platforms and communities. We are excited to see how content creators in India play with these lenses and unlock new levels of creativity.”