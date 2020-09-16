Momspresso. Com witnesses 4x growth in creation of hindi content since 2019

Momspresso.comrevealed that the top cities, in terms of Hindi bloggers, were Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Patna, Agra, Panipat, Ludhiana, Aligarh, Pune and Meerut. This indicates that Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns are now making their presence felt.

Considering the rapid growth of Hindi users on digital, Momspresso.com is well placed to leverage this opportunity.