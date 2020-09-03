Momspresso’s Top 100 Mom Social Media Influencers Of India; Powered By Qoruz!

Presenting the first-ever data-driven ranking of top mom social media influencers of India 2020.
Momspresso.com, India’s largest platform for moms has teamed up with Qoruz, a one-stop influencer marketing solution platform, to create a first-of-its-kind report titled “Top 100 Mom Social Media Influencers of India” - a data-driven ranking of top mom influencers on Instagram. This list was formulated from a sample of 3,00,000 Indian influencers who had trackable data.
According to the report, the top three mom social media influencers of India are Madhuri Dixit-Nene @madhuridixitnene, Kajol Devgan @kajol, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra @theshilpashetty. Furthermore, the report also reveals top influencers across regions such as Ritu Rathee Taneja @riturathee in North India, Radhika Pandit @iamradhikapandit in South India, Sakshi Dhoni @sakshisingh_r in the East and Madhuri Dixit-Nene @madhuridixitnene in the Western region.
Speaking on the report, Prashant Sinha, co-founder & COO, Momspresso, said, “At Momspresso, we have seen the potential of influencer marketing, having launched India’s first micro Influence’Her’ platform, MyMoney in 2019. With this report we attempt to provide brands a scientific way to identify mom influencers best suited to deliver their marketing objective. In our estimate 80% of all purchases are influenced by moms, making this report an extremely valuable resource for brands across industries.”
There has been a steady growth and success of influencer marketing among brands across industries. However there is no standardized way of selecting suitable influencers and mostly brands have ended up choosing Influencers who have the biggest following or who are "seen" to be the biggest influencers. This is where this data-driven approach comes into the picture. With Momspresso.com’s deep insights regarding Indian moms and Qoruz’s influencer scoring system, this incredibly useful ranking system has been developed, that can help brands simplify influencer marketing and deliver impact at scale.
Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, CEO, Qoruz, said, “At this point, brands are looking to cut through the clutter and zero in on relevant influencers who can bring the highest ROI with their reach, engagement, and follower base. With our advanced algorithm and data-driven tools we help identify just that. We are glad to partner with a platform such as Momspresso.com to create a list of top influencers that brands will greatly benefit from.”
The percentile-based Qoruz scoring system takes into account several quantitative factors to evaluate the relative influence an influencer has on Instagram. The transparent methodology calculates the score on the basis of average likes, average comments, average video views, follower count, follower growth rate, and engagement rate. Extensive research suggests that these metrics are highly accurate indicators of influencer performance, thus arriving at this authentic and accurate list of top mom social media influencers of the country.
