Momspresso’s Top 100 Mom Social Media Influencers Of India; Powered By Qoruz!

There has been a steady growth and success of influencer marketing among brands across industries. However there is no standardized way of selecting suitable influencers and mostly brands have ended up choosing Influencers who have the biggest following or who are "seen" to be the biggest influencers. This is where this data-driven approach comes into the picture. With Momspresso.com’s deep insights regarding Indian moms and Qoruz’s influencer scoring system, this incredibly useful ranking system has been developed, that can help brands simplify influencer marketing and deliver impact at scale.