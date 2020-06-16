Mondelez India continues to support Covid-19 relief efforts

The bakers donates another 70 tons of Chocolates, Biscuits & Beverages totaling to over 140 tons of products for relief.
Mondelez India, the makers and bakers of snacking brands – Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bournvita, Oreo etc., today announced an additional relief contribution of over 70 tons of products to support relief workers and the migrant population during times of Covid-19. The company in total has donated over 140 tons of Chocolates, Biscuits and Beverages to India FoodBanking Network (IFBN) across 20 cities. Of this, India’s trusted MFD brand Cadbury Bournvita will be directed to hospitals. The company is also donating dry ration kits to support over 8600 families (approx. 43,000 beneficiaries) in communities around its factory locations in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Commenting on the relief efforts, Ophira Bhatia, Director – Corporate & Government Affairs, India, Mondelēz International, said, “We are proud that globally Mondelēz International has donated well over $20 million in cash and in-kind donations to advance Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts surpassing our $15 million global commitment! As a company that has had close to 75 years of commitment to India, we are providing our much loved products – that are safe, easy to consume and tasty – to workers in the frontline who are striving to bring this pandemic under control. Our products are also being given widely to the needy as well as migrant workers traveling back to their homes. We also continue to support the communities around our manufacturing locations with dry rations to tide them over these difficult times. It is heartening to see every part of our business – our colleagues, our brands also pitch in to support Covid-19 relief efforts.”
The employees of the company have also donated 110,000 meals to the poor and needy through the Akshaya Patra Foundation, through employee giving. Our brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk continue to live their purpose by launching a limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Thank You’ bar, in recognition of the generous spirit of the country’s unsung heroes during these difficult times. The company has committed part proceeds from sale of these special chocolate bars towards health insurance policies of the daily wage earners, via a partnership with Nirmana, an NGO that works with the unorganized sector.
As part of this, here is the consolidated list of efforts undertaken by the company in India, till date:
Phase 1:
• The company donated 1,00,00 masks, 45 sanitizer cans of 5 litters and 3,000 sanitizer bottles of 50 ml across hospitals and police stations in Mumbai to support the Maharashtra state government in this fight against Covid-19
• To provide aid at local factory locations of Induri, Sri City, Baddi & Malanpur, the company distributed about 1,800 relief kits – consisting of critical masks and sanitizers and some snack products like Chocolates, Biscuits and Tang
• Colleagues of Mondelez India collectively facilitated about 110,000 meals, through the Akshaya Patra Foundation
• Launched Limited-Edition Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Thank You’ Bar, to facilitate India’s spirit of generosity. The company also committed part proceeds from Limited-Edition ‘Thank You’ Bar sale towards health insurance policies of the daily wage earners, via a partnership with Nirmana, an NGO that works with the unorganized sector
• Donated 650 kgs Bourvita biscuits and 350 kgs Bournvita to St. Jude India Child Care Centres to help children undergoing cancer treatment
Phase 2:
• Contributes an additional 70 tons of Chocolates, Biscuits & Beverages to IFBN, making it a total of over 140 tons of products
• The company is also helping over 8600 families / 43,000 beneficiaries by contributing 2 weeks of dry ration kits to support families around its 4 factory locations
(We got this information from a press release.)