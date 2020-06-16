Mondelez India continues to support Covid-19 relief efforts

As part of this, here is the consolidated list of efforts undertaken by the company in India, till date:

Phase 1:

• The company donated 1,00,00 masks, 45 sanitizer cans of 5 litters and 3,000 sanitizer bottles of 50 ml across hospitals and police stations in Mumbai to support the Maharashtra state government in this fight against Covid-19

• To provide aid at local factory locations of Induri, Sri City, Baddi & Malanpur, the company distributed about 1,800 relief kits – consisting of critical masks and sanitizers and some snack products like Chocolates, Biscuits and Tang

• Colleagues of Mondelez India collectively facilitated about 110,000 meals, through the Akshaya Patra Foundation

• Launched Limited-Edition Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘Thank You’ Bar, to facilitate India’s spirit of generosity. The company also committed part proceeds from Limited-Edition ‘Thank You’ Bar sale towards health insurance policies of the daily wage earners, via a partnership with Nirmana, an NGO that works with the unorganized sector

• Donated 650 kgs Bourvita biscuits and 350 kgs Bournvita to St. Jude India Child Care Centres to help children undergoing cancer treatment