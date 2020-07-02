Mondelez India forays into Cakes category

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Iyer, President – India, Mondelez International, said “We are expanding our portfolio into related categories by driving the taste of chocolate as a snack – beyond the bar. Today with our strong Cadbury legacy and an established play in biscuits and cookies we are well placed to expand into the bakery and cakes segment with layered cakes. With our individually wrapped chocolatey cakes we are not only providing a new eat experience but driving consumer convenience both for in-home and on the go consumption. This is an important milestone in the journey of our company in India.”