Moneycontrol and Spartan Poker announces season 2 of poker tournament

The qualifiers will start from Nov-28 and continue till Dec-18, 2022 with the mega-finale on Dec-18.
Moneycontrol partners with Spartan Poker to bring up the second edition of Spartan Poker’s ‘Moneycontrol Poker for People (PFP)’.
Poker is a highly skilled game and involves significant vision, patience, and the competence to take sensible decisions. To simplify things and keep the audience updated, Moneycontrol draws out synergies between poker and stock market investments.
While emphasizing the similarities, Moneycontrol will publish articles on how poker can help inculcate business and investment discipline. Eminent business leaders who are passionate about poker will also share insights. And the tournament will provide poker enthusiasts with free entry to the qualifiers, to go all-in for a massive guaranteed prize pool of 1 CRORE.
The tournament encourages all poker aficionados, investors, traders, entrepreneurs, and corporations to test their gaming abilities and win up to 1 CRORE GTD with free entries! From November 28 to December 17, 2022, one can participate in the qualification round with just a click of the mouse from the convenience of their own home or workplace. The final event will take place on December 18, 2022.