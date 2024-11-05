Moneycontrol hits 10 crore visitors mark in October

Moneycontrol, a digital financial platform and part of the Network 18 group, has achieved a new milestone of surpassing 10 crore (100 million) visitors in October 2024, according to data from Google.

The platform combines stock market data, financial tools, exclusive research, and relevant business news with transactional capabilities. According to Comscore, Moneycontrol’s audience in September 2024 was 31% larger than The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol Pro, the platform’s premium subscription service, recently surpassed 1 million subscribers, making it India’s largest digital news subscription platform and placing it among the top 15 globally. The Moneycontrol app is used by over 7 million active users monthly.

“This is a monumental milestone and Moneycontrol has broken the ceiling as India’s premier digital finance platform,” said Adil Zainulbhai, chairman, Network 18. “This achievement reflects high consumer confidence in the cutting-edge markets data tools and content we offer on Moneycontrol which help users invest their money more smartly.”

Moneycontrol saw a 40% increase in page views compared to The Economic Times in September 2024, according to Comscore. The platform also led the sector with a total user engagement time of 407.48 million minutes during the month.

“The fact that over 10 crore people chose to use Moneycontrol in just one month is a great vote of confidence in the quality of our content and the value it adds for retail investors looking to make investment decisions,’ said Nalin Mehta, managing editor, Moneycontrol.

afaqs! recieved this information in a press release.