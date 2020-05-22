Moneycontrol hosts some of the biggest minds across globe to discuss the aftereffects of COVID-19 in India’s largest Virtual Summit

Over 4000 viewers attended the summit with average time spent of one hour across 3 panel discussions.
As the world combats the COVID-19 pandemic; industries, and organizations have come to an uncertain operational halt. Taking primacy across the professional world, moneycontrol, India’s leading business and finance platform in association with Salesforce, introduced India’s maiden large-scale Virtual Summit - ‘The Future of Indian Industry’ with pioneering industry leaders. The back-to-back webinars focused on various sectors and provided effective and productive strategies of the new realities in the post COVID-19 world along with its impact on organizations, businesses and economy. Garnering support from across the country, the webinar recorded over 4000 concurrent users attending the summit with an average watch duration of over an hour. Staying true to its commitment, the platform has left no stone unturned in providing businesses, industries and consumers stay abreast to the latest trend and ongoing situation of the global economy.
Aimed at raising awareness amongst the audiences about the disruption in the business and economy the panelists spoke on various topics that included – ‘Disruption is the new normal for businesses and commerce - Technology a key component in navigating new normal at the workplace’, ‘Work From Home - the new reality to benefit top line and environment?’, ‘The impact of COVID 19 on the overall manufacturing and consumer goods industry’. The discussions touched upon how supply chains across manufacturing industries have faced a big-blow and the relevance of state-of-the-art technology in creating more effective solutions. In addition, it also laid impetus on the need to re-strategize business operations, enhance digital capabilities across verticals, and explore new workforce, expanding the geographic horizon for growth. Adhering to its motto, the platform has been a pioneer in conveying and sharing knowledge with the audience through innovative initiatives such as Road safety event in the presence of Minister Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport & Highways of India and SME Round-Table conference which presented budding entrepreneurs with long-term growth strategy.
Hosted by Sakshi Batra, News Anchor and Gaurav Choudhury - Deputy Executive Editor at moneycontrol along with Mridu Bhandari - Editor - Special Projects - Network 18 Media, the webinar lasted for 3 hours and 35 minutes. The summit saw the presence of 16 industry experts from various sectors along with the Keynote speaker Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister - Law and Justice, Electronics, Information Technology & Communications. Alongside, there were panel discussions with Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov; Kamal Kanth, Regional Vice President, MMGB, Salesforce; Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission & Additional Secretary- NITI Aayog; Sangeeta Gupta of NASSCOM; Kaustubh Sonalkar of Essar Foundation and Saurabh Goel of Havells India among others.
Ranjita Sehgal, Revenue Head, moneycontrol explained, “Technology has been instrumental in providing a directive for what the future might hold in post-covid world. Known as leaders in both B2B and B2C space, we provide a platform for enterprises as well as general public and are delighted that this virtual summit was received so well by the audience. We aim to hold more of such virtual summits, catering to businesses and consumers across sectors that include SME, healthcare, pharma, automation in manufacturing, supply chain logistics, real estate, enterprise technology solutions, BFSI, Start-ups and Fintech amongst others.”
Furthermore, to their offerings, moneycontrol hosts exclusive webinars for its premium users on its subscription-based platform called Moneycontrol Pro which has recorded an incredible 2,00,000 active paid subscribers. With exemplary content and engaging initiatives, the platform hosts exclusive webinars for its premium users every now and then.
