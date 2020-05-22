Moneycontrol hosts some of the biggest minds across globe to discuss the aftereffects of COVID-19 in India’s largest Virtual Summit

Aimed at raising awareness amongst the audiences about the disruption in the business and economy the panelists spoke on various topics that included – ‘Disruption is the new normal for businesses and commerce - Technology a key component in navigating new normal at the workplace’, ‘Work From Home - the new reality to benefit top line and environment?’, ‘The impact of COVID 19 on the overall manufacturing and consumer goods industry’. The discussions touched upon how supply chains across manufacturing industries have faced a big-blow and the relevance of state-of-the-art technology in creating more effective solutions. In addition, it also laid impetus on the need to re-strategize business operations, enhance digital capabilities across verticals, and explore new workforce, expanding the geographic horizon for growth. Adhering to its motto, the platform has been a pioneer in conveying and sharing knowledge with the audience through innovative initiatives such as Road safety event in the presence of Minister Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport & Highways of India and SME Round-Table conference which presented budding entrepreneurs with long-term growth strategy.