Moneycontrol introduces all-day live coverage of Modi’s ‘Reset Budget’

Moneycontrol has also introduced interactive tools for users to explore and understand the Budget in an engaging way. Its new AI-driven ‘Budget Buddy’ chatbot will provide users with answers to all they want to know about the Budget. 'Play The FM' is a budget fantasy game that allows users to step into the shoes of India's Finance Minister, understanding the effect of various budget allocations and making strategic decisions. The 'Budget Word Cloud' tracks the frequency of specific terms or domains mentioned in budget speeches starting from 1950's, highlighting the shift in areas such as women's issues and health over the years. Another section, titled 'Modinomics', gives a detailed account of India's economic policies during the BJP-led government. 'The Reset Budget' also puts a spotlight on key issues and the potential impact of the Budget across sectors through 'Pitch Report'.