Moneycontrol launches #BullishOnIndiacampaign to capture India's rising economic might amid a global slowdown

Congratulating Moneycontrol on launching the #BullishOnIndia campaign, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industries said, “Optimism is in the air and spirits are high, there is a newfound confidence in India. Thank you, Moneycontrol for your support to this optimism. I am an optimist, I believe each one of you is equally optimistic, equally confident, equally ready, and willing to fulfil your duties to make India the global superpower, make India amongst the top three economies of the world, and ensure that every Indian has a better future. Our generations ahead will remember this generation as the people who created the India story.”