Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit highlights SIPs' impact on financial inclusion in Bharat

Nalin Mehta, managing editor, Moneycontrol set the tone for the summit. He said, “At Moneycontrol, we strongly believe in empowering India’s growth story, the remarkable expansion of Indian markets, and the rise of a new breed of retail investors fuelling this transformation. The mutual fund industry plays a pivotal role in this shift. With SIP inflows tripling over the past three years, we must address how to manage this shift responsibly and sustainably, especially as more first-time investors emerge from smaller towns. This marks our third Mutual Fund Summit, and we're proud to host top industry leaders—CEOs, fund managers, and key stakeholders."