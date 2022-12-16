Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit unlocks the ₹100 trillion opportunity with a stellar first edition

The final panel discussion focused on the challenges and opportunities for New Fund Houses, with Sundeep Sikka, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, Rajiv Shastri, Associate Director & CEO, NJ MF; Ajit Menon, CEO, PGIM India MF and G Pradeep Kumar, CEO, Union AMC as speakers. “The industry’s profitability is under pressure. Investors, regulation, and competition are prompting every player to have a very light structure. We need to talk about how every Indian household becomes a new investor. Scaling up is the only solution,” said Sikka. Shastri said, “Focus on cost, and then on getting the investment processes right. Asset management is boring and we have to just keep doing the same thing and get it right each time.” For new fund houses, focusing on product differentiation is not the only way out. “Like all other industries, as the industry progresses, the key driver of growth moves from distribution to products and then brands. We are differentiating ourselves by focussing on good and authentic story-telling,” said Menon. Kumar highlighted how a process-centric approach has helped his company reach tier 2-3 regions. “With the Union Bank network, we managed to add 65-70% of investors, who were first-time investors in mutual funds. Now, we have a full 1% market share in terms of new unique investors,” Kumar said.