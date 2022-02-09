Moneycontrol Pro gains 500,000 paying subscribers in 36 months

India’s only financial platform to have half a million paying subscribers.
Moneycontrol Pro, the subscription-based financial platform from Network18 & Media Investments Ltd, has extended its reach with over 500,000 active and paying subscribers. The digital platform achieved this feat within just 36 months of its launch. This massive endeavour has been made possible due to the continual support, encouragement and assessment from the readers and subscribers. In 2021, Moneycontrol Pro was positioned as the only Indian publisher to rank in the top 20 global digital news subscription providers, ranking third in Asia, said a report from the International Federation of Periodical Publishers.
With 5 lacs subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro intends to serve as a helping hand to its users by amplifying their wealth creation journey to enrich their awareness around business and finance. The platform provides noise-free information, feasible investment solutions, exclusive and informative trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and sharp opinion. To outdo its competitions, Moneycontrol Pro focuses on clutter-free content, backed with on-point research and insights, along with innovative tools. All these efforts, combined, have helped the platform establish itself as a trusted brand in the market.
Giving an overview of the success of Moneycontrol Pro over the months, Manoj Nagpal, Business Head – B2C Revenue, Moneycontrol, shared, “Since its inception, Moneycontrol Pro has constantly strived to add value to its users by keeping the subscriber’s interests at the core. Data-backed, analytical, and actionable content being a key differentiator, we have innovated and expanded our offerings concerning new content, coverage, and user experience. Our subscriber-first approach has seen us present clutter-free insights from market gurus, actionable investment solutions, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, and an ad-free experience to enhance their understanding of all things business and finance. Having a pulse over their needs and demands has seen us be able to achieve this landmark milestone and gives us all the encouragement going forward to add more value to the user and make them smarter investors.”
(We got this information in a press release).