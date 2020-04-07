Moneycontrol Pro reaches a new milestone

Moneycontrol, India’s leading business news platform, launched the Pro subscription product in April 2019 to serve readers with actionable insights into the stock markets, businesses, industries, economy and vital indicators they need to understand to help with their financial decisions.
On March 31, Pro reached an important milestone — it has the financial support of more than 1,50,000 members. Moneycontrol Pro is arguably India’s fastest growing news subscription product, when other digital media companies are grappling with payment fatigue and subscription has come to be synonymous with streaming services.
“Moneycontrol Pro's success is very encouraging because it tells us there is a discerning public willing to pay for top-notch commentary, insights and analyses that help them to take informed investment decisions,” said Manas Chakravarty, group consulting editor, Moneycontrol.
The financial support apart, Moneycontrol Pro is excited and encouraged by the positive feedback it has received from readers so far. A whopping 85 percent of users in the latest survey commissioned in February gave a thumbs up to the product and content.
Manoj Nagpal, business head, B2C Revenues – Moneycontrol, said “The subscription growth is a reflection of the trust and the value-added content subscribers are getting, adding that Moneycontrol Pro has been able to keep evolving in the past year and enriching user experience. “Keeping subscriber needs at the core of the offering and surpassing user expectations has been the driver of growth for Pro. Adding value to an astute Moneycontrol user is not an easy task, as she is arguably one of the most discerning and value audience in India. Getting her trust and maintaining it is paramount in the Moneycontrol experience.”
The essence of Pro is the high-quality content and constant product innovations. The content Moneycontrol Pro provides — investment ideas from in-house research team, sharp commentary and opinion that decodes a fast-changing economy, exclusive blogs written by HNIs and market gurus — users will not get anywhere else.
By becoming an Moneycontrol Pro subscriber, a user gets access to technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, a daily newsletter and a weekly wrap that makes sense of the biggest financial events. In addition to the exclusive content, Pro subscribers can also unlock an ad-free experience on app and desktop as well perks such as invites to exclusive events and offers for attending big-ticket conferences and seminars.
Users will notice more new features in the months to come — from an improved reading experience to more personalization as well as more exclusive events. Watch out also for exclusive economic indicators, webinars and interactions with Pro editors and experts.
Moneycontrol Pro is committed to making its product and content even more valuable to its readers. We thank our readers for making us an indispensable part of their lives.
(We got this information in a press release.)